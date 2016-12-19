Washington State Electors Meet In Olympia

The count is in for Washington state’s Electoral College votes. Democrat Hillary Clinton received eight votes, former Secretary of State Colin Powell got three, and Faith Spotted Eagle, an elder in the Yankton Dakota tribe, got one. Clinton won the state’s popular vote. For vice president, Clinton running mate Tim Kaine got eight, Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Native American activist Winona LaDuke each got one vote.

It’s the first time in four decades the state’s electors have broken from the popular vote for president. Washington’s 12 electors met Monday afternoon in the state Capitol to complete the constitutional formality. Clinton got eight votes while other candidates got the remaining four.

Elector Bret Chiafalo, who earlier in the day said he planned to vote for Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich, said that he ultimately changed his vote to former Secretary of State Colin Powell after conversations with other Washington electors. More than 100 protesters gathered at the Capitol Monday ahead of a vote by the Electoral College, many carrying signs that read “Not My President” and “Love Trumps Hate.” One protester was dressed like a giant Donald Trump, wearing a King’s crown. The last time an elector broke from the popular vote in Washington was in 1976, when Mike Padden, who is currently a Republican state senator, voted for Ronald Reagan instead of Gerald Ford, who had won the state.

In last month’s election, Republican Donald Trump won 306 electoral votes to Clinton’s 232, though Clinton’s tally will now be lower. A candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win.