Washington State Patrol Blood Drive

The Washington State Patrol is holding a blood drive in Wenatchee Thursday, April 7th from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The event is designed to honor Trooper Renee Padgett who is currently battling cancer after spending more than 20 years as part of the WSP. To give blood, head over to the WSP office at 2822 Euclid Avenue by the Gateway Cinema. State Patrol is partnering with the Inland Northwest Blood Center which needs 200 donations a day to keep up with demands for blood from the 35 hospitals with whom they are partners.