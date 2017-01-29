Water Rights Controversy

SEATTLE (AP) – Some lawmakers are taking aim at a recent Washington Supreme Court decision that put the onus on counties to determine whether water is legally available in certain rural areas before they issue building permits.

One bill sponsored by Republican Sen. Judy Warnick of Moses Lake amends parts of the state law at the heart of the ruling, known as the Hirst decision. Among those who support her measure are county officials and builders.

A competing bill sponsored by Democratic Sen. John McCoy of Tulalip supports the court decision and sets up a program to help counties meet requirements. Tribes and environmental groups favor the bill.

The high court’s October ruling said counties must ensure, independently of the state, that water is physically and legally available before they issue building permits in certain areas.