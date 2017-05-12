Water Running High in PUD Parks

Chelan PUD is reporting high water levels in several PUD riverfront parks and cautions trail users to be on the lookout for hazards caused by high water flow in the Columbia River. Average river flow in April at Rocky Reach Dam was the highest on record since 1914.

According to a PUD press release, high water is covering the biking and walking trail in Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park and affecting use of the dock at the canoe storage barn in Wenatchee’s Riverfront Park. The dock at Beebe Bridge Park is temporarily closed due to the fast current. Water is also flowing into picnic areas and lawns in Walla Walla Point Park and Wenatchee Confluence State Park.

Warning signs are posted around flooded areas.

Conditions at area boat launches are listed on the PUD’s website at chelanpud.org under “Fishing and Boating.” Lake level updates are at “Lake Chelan Lake Levels.”