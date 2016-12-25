Weekend Wrecks

A two-car collision Friday morning along highway 2, 19-miles west of Leavenworth, sent two area residents to Confluence Health. 80-year old Svend Westlund and 80-year old Elizabeth Westlund, both of Chelan, were transported to that facility after their westbound vehicle crossed the center line and struck an eastbound car, near mile marker 79. Six other individuals, all from Wenatchee, were not injured in the wreck.

A two-car collision Friday morning in Cashmere injured a 52-year Wenatchee woman. Yesika Valadez was hospitalized in Wenatchee after her car was struck by a pickup driven by 60-year old James Sasseen of Cashmere. Sasseen was cited for failing to obey the traffic signal at Cotlets Way and highway 2. Sasseen wasn’t injured.

A medical episode caused a one-car crash Saturday afternoon around 2:30, three-miles south of Okanogan. 52-year old Sonia Westvang of Okanogan was taken to Mid-Valley Hospital for injuries suffered after she had what troopers say was a medical incident, causing her to lose control of her vehicle along highway 97. She was traveling southbound when her car crossed the northbound lane, left the roadway and rolled onto its roof.