Wenatchee AppleSox Host Fan Fest

The following is a news release from the Wenatchee AppleSox:

The Wenatchee AppleSox will kick off the 2017 season with Fan Fest at Paul Thomas Sr. Field on the campus of Wenatchee Valley College from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, June 1. It marks the beginning of the AppleSox 18th season of baseball in the Wenatchee Valley.

Thursday will mark the first opportunity for fans to get a look at the 2017 AppleSox, who come from 19 different colleges and universities across all three NCAA Division levels and the NAIA. The team will be conducting a two-hour practice, open to spectators.

In addition to the on-field entertainment, the AppleSox are offering an opportunity for existing season ticket holders to pick up their 2017 season-ticket packages, and new season ticket holders are invited to come purchase ticket packages, so they can beat the Opening Night ticket rush.

There will be fresh, new, merchandise available at the team store so fans can stock up on AppleSox gear before the season’s home-opener, June 8. And, special food and beverage selections will be available at the concession stand, operated by the Alley Café from Leavenworth.

Team mascot Coyote will be on hand, and the whole community is encouraged to come out and get set for another great year of baseball in the West Coast League.