Wenatchee Event Calls Attention To Racism

YWCA, Wenatchee Valley College, North West Immigration Rights Project and many other community organizations gather Wednesday, April 26th to take a Stand Against Racism.

This event will be held near the fountain at Wenatchee Valley College from 9am to 2pm.

The rally will feature speakers and a free BBQ lunch. The general public will be invited to share stories as well.

Organizers plan a similar rally on Thursday at the Wenatchee Valley College Omak Campus courtyard.