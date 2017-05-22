Wenatchee Gas Prices Up a Penny

With Memorial Day just one week away, gas prices remain relatively stable. Washington prices rose only a penny in the past week to $2.85 per gallon. Last year we paid $2.58 per gallon. Nationwide, was up two cents to $2.35 per gallon. In Wenatchee our average is $2.85 per gallon, so right in line with the state average. They’re on par with last week, but down a penny compared to last month. The cheapest gas in the state, as reported to GasBuddy.com, is in Burlington.

“Due to a $3 per barrel surge in crude oil prices in the last week, gasoline prices have been moving higher across a good portion of the U.S.,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com. “Optimism surrounding a likely deal to renew OPEC’s production cuts is pushing oil prices higher, but also the possibility that non-OPEC countries may join in has led to a dramatic turnaround in oil prices recently, with WTI crude oil climbing back over $50 per barrel for the first time since late April. The timing is impeccable for OPEC- tighten the market as summer driving season hits? Of course, but if global oil inventories don’t soon reflect the lower output it will eventually mean more struggles for oil down the road, so we’re staying tuned.”