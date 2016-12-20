Wenatchee High School Wins Music Education Grant

(Reston, VA)—After more than 60,000 views of the 12 semifinalist schools’ videos for the 2017 Music In Our Schools – Music Inspires Tour, during which viewers voted daily for their favorite schools, the six schools to be part of the Tour have been chosen. Early next year, Give a Note Foundation’s fourth annual Music In Our Schools Tour will visit the following locations:

Ramona High School, Riverside, CA

Joliet Central High School, Joliet, IL

Salina South Middle School, Salina, KS

James Otis Elementary School, Boston, MA

Tar River Elementary School, Franklinton, NC

Wenatchee High School, Wenatchee, WA

Schools will receive a $2,500 grant from Give a Note Foundation, which will be matched by the CMA Foundation. Additionally, Radio Disney and Radio Disney Country will join in celebrating the talented students with select hosted performances.

This is Radio Disney’s fourth year collaborating with Give a Note, an affiliate of the National Association for Music Education (NAfME), for the Music In Our Schools Tour. The CMA Foundation continues its ongoing work with Give a Note, recognizing the importance of music education in keeping students engaged and in school, as well as providing access to higher education through scholarships and supporting music educators. CMA Foundation grants are presented on behalf of the artists who perform each year during CMA Music Festival for free.

As such, five-time Country Music Association (CMA) Vocal Group of the Year Little Big Town will kick off the 2017 Music In Our Schools Tour at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort Performance Hall at Walt Disney World during one of the Disney Performing Arts Workshops, Disney Sings—where students record from a Disney animated feature film soundtrack, allowing them to review and critique their vocal technics. Little Big Town (Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Philip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook) will share their own experiences with music education and the importance of music in the lives of all students.

“Give a Note believes in the power of music to inspire and to bring everyone together,” said Jane Mell Balek, Give a Note Executive Director and CEO. “We are excited to work once again with Radio Disney, Disney Performing Arts, and the CMA Foundation to celebrate and share the amazing power of music-making and learning through the Music In Our Schools Tour. This fourth Tour will once again show the positive impact of music on students’ lives, and encourage communities to rally together to support music in all schools.”

“We couldn’t be more proud to help kick off a program that will not only reach students around the country but also recognize the amazing music educators who impact their lives every day,” said Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, who also serves on the CMA Foundation Board of Directors. “Music clearly inspired us when we were young, and we’re honored to be advocates for young people, who each deserve access to music programs.”

“It’s an honor to be part of celebrating these talented students and see the positive impact that music education has made on their lives. We value our role in Music In Our Schools and share in Give a Note’s commitment to expand music education in schools,” said Phil Guerini, Vice President, Music Strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide and General Manager, Radio Disney Network.

This past fall schools submitted videos of their ensembles performing music that inspired them. Then the twelve semifinalist schools were selected and voted on by the public to be part of the 2017 Music In Our Schools Tour. Additionally, the 2017 Tour will visit the schools of two Tri-M® Music Honor Society chapters and the colleges/universities of two collegiate NAfME chapters that raised the most donations for Give a Note during the fall’s #MusicEdMatters Chapter Challenge October 1-December 31.