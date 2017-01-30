Wenatchee Humane Society Donates Newest K-9 Officer

The Wenatchee Humane Society is helping fight crime by donating the latest K-9 candidate for the Washington State Patrol.

“They know what we’re looking for as far as dogs go, for working dogs. They contacted us and said, ‘Hey, we have this dog and his name’s Boomer. He’s a young dog, around one year old and I think he’d be great for your program.'”

K-9 Trooper Paul Woodside says these dogs can be hard to find because they need to be high-drive and ball crazy.

“They have to have to right drives and the right traits so we will go look at these dogs and within a short amount of time we can tell if a dog has a potential.”

Boomer is expected to end up on the west side, but Woodside said there is a small possibility he could remain in Wenatchee.