Wenatchee Library Improvement Fund Gets Big Boost

The City of Wenatchee will contribute $100,000 over the next two years to help remodel the Wenatchee Public Library.

According to a release from the North Central Regional Library, the contribution boosts the Friends of the Wenatchee Public Library’s fundraising total in gifts and pledges to just under $800,000 toward their $1.5 million goal.

Jeff Neher, chairman of the Friends of the Wenatchee Public Library Capital Campaign says renovations could begin in 2018. The project includes updated technology, community and private meeting space, updated restrooms, improved lighting, and improved access to materials and resources.

The City of Wenatchee and North Central Regional Library jointly own the building at 310 Douglas St., which has not had its main floor significantly updateded since it was constructed in 1959. The library’s Board of Trustees voted last month to contribute $200,000 to the project.