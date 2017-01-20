Wenatchee Man Charged With Murder

79 year old Longino Garibay of Wenatchee is charged with first degree murder in the killing of his 21-year-old neighbor Gustavo Maldonado-Salamanca. Police say according to his family, Maldonado-Salamanca told them he was shot by the “old guy” next door outside his apartment in the 1200 block of Methow Street in Wenatchee as he was leaving for work. Police say the victim and Garibay had several confrontations in the past and he had made threats to use a firearm.

Garibay is currently held on $500,000 bail at Chelan County Jail.