Wenatchee Man Facing 3rd Deportation

A Wenatchee orchard worker who has been deported to Mexico twice and two drug convictions was arrested last week in Wenatchee.

The Wenatchee World reports 47 year old Martin Mendoza Larios has lived in the Wenatchee area for more than 20 years. Mendoza was arrested last week by federal marshals in Wenatchee for illegal re-entry to the U.S. and is jailed in Spokane.

He was deported to Mexico in 2001 and 2013. He served three years for a 1998 drug conviction in Chelan County and was sentenced in 1999 to just over a one year for another drug conviction in Spokane County.

The World also reports Mendoza served 15 months for his second indictment that led to the 2013 deportation. He now faces a maximum 10 year sentence.