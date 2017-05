A motorcyclist was killed late Monday evening on Highway 2 after striking a guardrail.

Shannon M. Herd, 44 of Wenatchee was driving his Harley westbound on US2 about five miles west of Waterville just before midnight when he left the roadway on a turn, struck the guardrail and was ejected from the bike.

Emergency crews declared him dead at the scene.

The accident is under investigation by the Washington State Patrol.