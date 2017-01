A 21-year old Wenatchee man was shot and killed yesterday. Police arrested his next door neighbor on suspicion of first-degree murder. The incident took place on Methow Street around 4 p.m. the unidentified victim was fired upon by 79-year old Longino Garibay. The victim died in Central Washington Hospital. Garibay was taken into custody. Lincoln Elementary School was locked down for 45-minutes following the shooting.