Wenatchee School Board Honoring Retirees

The Wenatchee School Board is inviting the public to join them Thursday, June 1st as they honor 25 district employees who are retiring at the end of the school year. A reception will be held at the district office on 235 Sunset Avenue at 5:30 p.m.

Here is a list of those retirees who will be honored:

Tom Alexander, Wenatchee High School math teacher

Kim Berg, Washington & Columbia Art teacher

Andi Brizendine, Washington PE teacher

Deborah Carlson, Sunnyslope counselor

Laura Cornwall, WHS para-educator

Debra Crollard, Newbery 3rd grade teacher

Adchara DeLong, Wenatchee High School science teacher

Pam DePersio, Orchard life skills/healthy living teacher

Gary Heinz, carpenter

Carol Hill,Mission View 2nd grade teacher

Bobbi Hotchkiss, RN Lincoln nurse

Margaret King, Sunnyslope 5th grade teacher

Joseph Martinez, Newbery cusodian

Tracy Maynard, WestSide High School math/science teacher

Nancy McKee, Lincoln 2nd grade teacher

Kerry Miller, Pioneer special education teacher

Nina Mitchell, Wenatchee High School records secretary

Joanne Neel, Sunnsylope secretary

Cori Pflug-Tilton, District Office Assistant Director in Learning and Teaching

Maureen Rix-McMahan, Wenatchee High School PE teacher

Carrell Schlatter, Castlerock special education preschool teacher

Sandra Shales, Newbery para-educator

John Spencer, Wenatchee High School science teacher

Dennis Swanson, Mission View lead custodian

Jim Tweden, Technology support and former elementary teacher