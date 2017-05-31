Wenatchee School Board Honoring Retirees

The Wenatchee School Board is inviting the public to join them Thursday, June 1st as they honor 25 district employees who are retiring at the end of the school year. A reception will be held at the district office on 235 Sunset Avenue at 5:30 p.m.
Here is a list of those retirees who will be honored:
Tom Alexander, Wenatchee High School math teacher
Kim Berg, Washington & Columbia Art teacher
Andi Brizendine, Washington PE teacher
Deborah Carlson, Sunnyslope counselor
Laura Cornwall, WHS para-educator
Debra Crollard, Newbery 3rd grade teacher
Adchara DeLong, Wenatchee High School science teacher
Pam DePersio, Orchard life skills/healthy living teacher
Gary Heinz, carpenter
Carol Hill,Mission View 2nd grade teacher
Bobbi Hotchkiss, RN Lincoln nurse
Margaret King, Sunnyslope 5th grade teacher
Joseph Martinez, Newbery cusodian
Tracy Maynard, WestSide High School math/science teacher
Nancy McKee, Lincoln 2nd grade teacher
Kerry Miller, Pioneer special education teacher
Nina Mitchell, Wenatchee High School records secretary
Joanne Neel, Sunnsylope secretary
Cori Pflug-Tilton, District Office Assistant Director in Learning and Teaching
Maureen Rix-McMahan, Wenatchee High School PE teacher
Carrell Schlatter, Castlerock special education preschool teacher
Sandra Shales, Newbery para-educator
John Spencer, Wenatchee High School science teacher
Dennis Swanson, Mission View lead custodian
Jim Tweden, Technology support and former elementary teacher
