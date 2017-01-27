Wenatchee Schools Going to Full Day Conferences

The following is a news release from the Wenatchee School District:

The Wenatchee School Board approved the school calendar to include autumn parent/teacher conferences to three full days for the 2017/2018 school year. In the past conferences have taken place during five half days of school. Three full days of conferences would add morning conference times, which were not previously available. Day and evening conferences will still be available, and teachers would be able to spend more time with parents, if needed.

A committee of teachers, classified staff and administrators studied school districts in our region and around the state, and surveyed staff. Regionally, Eastmont, Cascade and Chelan school districts hold full day conferences. Eastmont and Wenatchee try to coordinate schedules whenever possible.

To see the new calendar, click the link below.

