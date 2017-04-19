Wenatchee Sophomore Wins Regional Art Contest

Zachary Banken , Wenatchee High School sophomore, took Best of Show in the Regional High School Art Show, in photography. His photo, titled “Crash Landing,” is currently on display in Olympia in the OSPI Art Show, and will be competing with art pieces from around the state. Zachary’s photography teacher is Reed Carlson .

Four other students placed in the regional show: senior Rylie Sweem took 3rd Place Mixed Media; junior Courtney Kaech took 2nd Place in 3-Dimensional; senior Ian Tamngin took 2nd Place in Decorative Arts; and junior Natalee Aalgaard took 2nd Place in Mixed Media. Don Collins is the art teacher for all four students. Additionally, junior Manuel Laurel was the winner of a $2000 Tuition Waiver at Central Washington University.