Wenatchee Traffic Stop Arrest Video Goes Viral

A Youtube video showing the arrest of a man by Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputies during a traffic stop in Wenatchee last weekend has gone viral. The video was recorded by the suspects girlfriend after he was stopped for speeding in a parking lot. Here’s an excerpt from the video . .

The video which was shared by Sheriff Brian Burnett on the Sheriff’s Facebook page appears to show the man, identified as Mike Aspen, arguing with deputies about why he was stopped, refusing orders to exit the vehicle, and then being tazered before being placed into custody. Aspen contends his rights were violated . .

The Sheriff’s Facebook post lists the charges the man allegedly violated leading to his arrest and commended the deputies for their actions.

Sheriff Burnett discussed with News Radio 560 KPQ his reasons for posting the video . .

The sheriff posted the RCW’s involved in the arrest:

• The driver was contacted for driving in a manner that equated to Reckless Driving. (RCW 46.61.500 Reckless driving—Penalty.

(1) Any person who drives any vehicle in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property is guilty of reckless driving. Violation of the provisions of this section is a gross misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for up to three hundred sixty-four days and by a fine of not more than five thousand dollars.)

• The driver refused to provide identification when the lawful request was made. (RCW 46.61.020 Refusal to give information to or cooperate with officer—Penalty. (1) It is unlawful for any person while operating or in charge of any vehicle to refuse when requested by a police officer to give his or her name and address and the name and address of the owner of such vehicle, or for such person to give a false name and address, and it is likewise unlawful for any such person to refuse or neglect to stop when signaled to stop by any police officer or to refuse upon demand of such police officer to produce his or her certificate of license registration of such vehicle, his or her insurance identification card, or his or her vehicle driver’s license or to refuse to permit such officer to take any such license, card, or certificate for the purpose of examination thereof or to refuse to permit the examination of any equipment of such vehicle or the weighing of such vehicle or to refuse or neglect to produce the certificate of license registration of such vehicle, insurance card, or his or her vehicle driver’s license when requested by any court. Any police officer shall on request produce evidence of his or her authorization as such.

(2) A violation of this section is a misdemeanor.)

• The driver refused to exit his vehicle when the order was given.

• The driver actively resisted arrest once law enforcement attempted to take him into custody. (RCW 9A.76.040 Resisting arrest.

(1) A person is guilty of resisting arrest if he or she intentionally prevents or attempts to prevent a peace officer from lawfully arresting him or her. (2) Resisting arrest is a misdemeanor.)