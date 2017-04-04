Wenatchee Valley College Athletic Department Hosting 8th Annual Auction

Wenatchee Valley College’s Athletic Department is selling tickets for their eighth annual Auction and Extravaganza which takes place April 15th. Athletic Director Greg Franz says this fundraiser is all about the basics.

“There’s always a challenge to earning the kind of money required to just come up with the money to cover the cost to operate at a community college program.”

The funds raised will help with equipment, travel, and even food for each of the teams at the school. Franz says the auction items are offered up by the teams, their players and parents and will include some getaways, Sounders tickets and much more.

“This is truly an event for the players, for the team, put on by the players and the team.”

The cost of the night is $25 which gets you one drink and dinner, but will also help go to the school’s athletic program. Tickets can be purchased through the WVC Athletic Department.