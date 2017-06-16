Wenatchee Valley College graduation ceremonies

Wenatchee Valley College will be holding graduation events today and Saturday. WVC’s pinning ceremony for completion of nursing programs will happen at 1 p.m. at Wenatchee High School Auditorium.

The commencement ceremony will be 7pm at the Apple Bowl. All guests are welcome to attend. Graduates should arrive at 6 p.m. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. Attendees are asked to use the Pioneer Middle School and Wenatchee High School parking lots.

NCWLIFE Channel will be broadcasting Wenatchee Valley College’s 2017 commencement ceremony live beginning at 7pm on LocalTel channel 12 or Charter channel 19

The WVC’s Omak Campus graduation will be Saturday at 1pm at the Omak Performing Arts Center, followed by the nurse pinning ceremony.