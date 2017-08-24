Wenatchee Valley Hospital to assist with Health Exchange enrollments

WashingtonHealthPlanFinder provided the following press release

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington Health Benefit Exchange has announced the selection of Wenatchee Valley Hospital to oversee in-person assistance provided to residents of Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan Counties during the upcoming open enrollment period scheduled to begin on Nov. 1. Wenatchee Valley Hospital is one of nine public health agencies, regional health networks, and community organizations selected to provide free support to individuals and families signing up for coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder.

“Given the uncertainty currently surrounding healthcare, the support and communication Wenatchee Valley Hospital and all other lead organizations provide is especially essential,” said Pam MacEwan, CEO of the Washington Health Benefit Exchange. “Their outreach and education efforts offer reliable assistance at a time when many residents may have questions about their coverage.”

Wenatchee Valley Hospital is responsible for building and managing a network of navigators who are available to guide individuals and families through the enrollment process, determine how well their current health plans worked, and explore new coverage options. During the previous open enrollment period, more than 225,000 Washingtonians utilized resources provided by Wenatchee Valley Hospital and other lead organizations located across the state to enroll in health coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder.

While there are still many uncertainties regarding the upcoming open enrollment period, what we do know is that Molina has withdrawn as a Qualified Health Plan (QHP) option affecting approximately 4300 members throughout our service area. Qualified Health Plans are plans you purchase through the Washington Healthplanfinder. We anticipate this change may prove disruptive for Molina (QHP) members, and confusing for Molina Apple Health (Medicaid) members whose coverage is free. Please know Wenatchee Valley Hospital is here to help individuals and families throughout NCW as a local and trusted resource in a dignified, compassionate, and respectful manner ensuring the communities we serve receive sound guidance in navigating their health coverage options. Wenatchee Valley Hospital could not do this without the partnership and collaboration of likewise agencies and organizations throughout Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan Counties such as Columbia Valley Community Health, Moses Lake Community Health, Family Health Centers, and many others.

Additionally Individuals and families needing to connect with a navigator before or during the open enrollment period can find help in their area by clicking the “Customer Support” link on www.wahealthplanfinder.org. Additional support can be found by calling Washington Healthplanfinder’s Customer Support Network at 1-855- 923-4633.

Washington Healthplanfinder is an online marketplace for individuals, families and small businesses in Washington to compare and enroll in health insurance coverage and gain access to tax credits, reduced cost sharing and public programs such as Medicaid. The next open enrollment period for Washington Healthplanfinder is set to begin on Nov. 1, 2017.