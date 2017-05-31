Wheat group says President’s budget would hurt NW growers

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Wheat experts from the Northwest say the agriculture cuts in President Donald Trump’s budget proposal would have a devastating impact on U.S. wheat exports.
The Spokesman-Review reports U.S. wheat farmers are already facing historic competition from overseas producers, and experts say Trump’s budget would only make things worse.
The Trump administration has proposed slashing conservation programs, food aid, crop insurance and trade programs that help sell American wheat to foreign buyers.
Michelle Hennings, executive director of the Washington Association of Wheat Growers, says those cuts would be especially painful for many farmers in the Northwest. Washington exports more than 80 percent of the wheat it produces. Hennings says many Washington growers need about $6 per bushel to break even, yet prices have been hovering below $5 for months.
Agriculture groups are gearing up for a major lobbying effort on Capitol Hill ahead of negotiations on a farm bill that’s set to expire in 2018. The farm bill generally identifies which programs should receive funding during the budgeting process. Farmers say they took a major financial hit when lawmakers approved the last farm bill in 2014.
Trump’s budget would completely defund the Market Access Program and the Foreign Market Development Program. The programs this year cost just over $200 million, roughly 0.005 percent of the $4 trillion federal budget for fiscal 2017. Studies commissioned by the USDA have found the programs offer substantial returns – between $24 and $35 for every taxpayer dollar spent.
The Trump administration has proposed slashing $29 billion from crop insurance and denying subsidies to farms with annual incomes of $500,000 or more. Hennings, of the Washington Association of Wheat Growers, said crop insurance would be cost-prohibitive without help from the government. She said about 90 percent of the state’s growers rely on that coverage, and the proposal out of D.C. fails to account for economic realities in wheat country.
Hennings said Trump’s budget would make it harder to enroll in programs like the USDA’s Conservation Stewardship Program and the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, which pay farmers to engage in conserving their own land. The budget would slash about $6 billion from those programs.
