Wheat group says President’s budget would hurt NW growers

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Wheat experts from the Northwest say the agriculture cuts in President Donald Trump’s budget proposal would have a devastating impact on U.S. wheat exports.

The Spokesman-Review reports U.S. wheat farmers are already facing historic competition from overseas producers, and experts say Trump’s budget would only make things worse.

The Trump administration has proposed slashing conservation programs, food aid, crop insurance and trade programs that help sell American wheat to foreign buyers.

Michelle Hennings, executive director of the Washington Association of Wheat Growers, says those cuts would be especially painful for many farmers in the Northwest. Washington exports more than 80 percent of the wheat it produces. Hennings says many Washington growers need about $6 per bushel to break even, yet prices have been hovering below $5 for months.

Agriculture groups are gearing up for a major lobbying effort on Capitol Hill ahead of negotiations on a farm bill that’s set to expire in 2018. The farm bill generally identifies which programs should receive funding during the budgeting process. Farmers say they took a major financial hit when lawmakers approved the last farm bill in 2014.