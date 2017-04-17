Whispering Ridge on the Move

Chelan County and a geo-tech company are working with homeowners along Whispering Ridge, they have new data showing movement at designated slide areas. Two homeowners have been asked to vacate their properties while three more receiving notification that there are concerns near Squilchuck Road.

A geotechnical firm will monitor the slide going forward to determine how fast it’s moving. The County has said that Whispering Drive Road is open only to local traffic.