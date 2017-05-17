WHS Parent Advisory Group Formed

A new parent advisory group is in place at Wenatchee High School. Twelve parents have been chosen to meet monthly with Principal Eric Anderson beginning in September.
“The parent advisory group is a great way for Wenatchee High School to hear the consistent perspective of parents,” says Anderson. “I look forward to working side by side with the twelve members of the advisory group. And I thank all the parents who applied.”
The group includes four parents from each of the district’s middle school boundaries who have students enrolled at the high school. The group will have an initial meeting in June before starting regular monthly meetings in the fall.
WHS Parent Advisory Group
Foothills Middle School Representatives:
Deanna Walter
Diane Cruickshank
Jennifer Bushong
Michelle Jobe
Orchard Middle School Representatives:
Jason DePue
Kris Collier
Lisa Martinez
Mireya Gutierrez
Pioneer Middle School Representatives
Alicia McRae
Alma D. Navarrete Mendoza
Blanca Zendejas
Rachael Pashkowski
