WHS Parent Advisory Group Formed

A new parent advisory group is in place at Wenatchee High School. Twelve parents have been chosen to meet monthly with Principal Eric Anderson beginning in September.

“The parent advisory group is a great way for Wenatchee High School to hear the consistent perspective of parents,” says Anderson. “I look forward to working side by side with the twelve members of the advisory group. And I thank all the parents who applied.”

The group includes four parents from each of the district’s middle school boundaries who have students enrolled at the high school. The group will have an initial meeting in June before starting regular monthly meetings in the fall.

WHS Parent Advisory Group

Foothills Middle School Representatives:

Deanna Walter

Diane Cruickshank

Jennifer Bushong

Michelle Jobe

Orchard Middle School Representatives:

Jason DePue

Kris Collier

Lisa Martinez

Mireya Gutierrez

Pioneer Middle School Representatives

Alicia McRae

Alma D. Navarrete Mendoza

Blanca Zendejas

Rachael Pashkowski