Winds spark fires around region

Chelan Airport Fire A grass and brush fire was sparked Monday evening near the Chelan Airport on a steep slope between Highway 97 and 97A. It is suspected that high winds may have slapped power lines together and showered sparks into dry grass near Apple Acres Road and Hwy 97A. The area burned during the Chelan Complex Fires in 2015. Chelan County PUD cut power for several hundred customers along Apple Acres Road to Hwy 97A, the Chelan Airport and up Antoine Creek but began restoring service to customers early this morning.

Highway 97A High winds also appear to be the cause of a grass fire along Highway 97A near the Stemilt roundabout when sparks from overhead wires that were slapped together sparked a small blaze. RiverCom dispatched Chelan County and Douglas County crews to the scene behind Wenatchee Valley Salvage & Recycling about 6:15pm. The fire district reported some minor damage to the exterior of a building at the business.

Ancient Lake Fire The 100 acre fire southwest of Quincy did not make any significant runs according to a relieved Grant County Fire District 3 Chief Don Fortier despite Monday’s 40 plus mile per hour wind gusts and Red Flag Warning conditions . Crews have been patrolling the perimeter of the Ancient Lake since it started on Sunday.