The National Weather Service has posted a Winter Storm Warning for the upper Columbia Basin. Snow will move into the Cascades late this afternoon, then spread through eastern Washington tonight. Periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible between midnight and 5am Tuesday. Over a foot of snow is expected along the Cascade crest and three to six inches possible for the remainder of the watch area.
Gusty winds will lead to areas of blowing snow across the eastern Columbia Basin.
Winter Storm Warning in Grant County
