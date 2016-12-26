Woman Attacked With Knife On Bridge

A 29-year old Portland woman was slashed with a knife by a Leavenworth teenager on the pedestrian footbridge Monday according to Wenatchee Police. Sgt. Jim West said the victim was jogging on the bridge about 1pm when the 17 year old chased her and stabbed her in the face, neck and back. The woman called 9-1-1 and was hospitalized with multiple non-life threatening stab wounds. West said the suspect told the victim he wanted to go to jail and waited for police to arrive. The suspect has been considered a runaway from Leavenworth since late November. The suspect was booked into the Juvenile Detention for First Degree Assault.