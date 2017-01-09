Women’s March Planned for Wenatchee

A Women’s March on the Wenatchee Valley will be taking place January 21 at 11:00 a.m. to coincide with the marches taking place around the nation from Washington DC and in many states. There will be a march in Olympia, Seattle, Bellingham and Spokane. In north central Washington there will be a march in Chelan and Ephrata.

Wenatchee’s march is slated to begin at 900 Ferry Street with a walk down to Chelan and then Chelan street to Orondo. Organizer Terry Sloan tells News Radio 560 KPQ that the starting location may change based on how many people they anticipate to participate.

Sloan added it is important to hold these marches in smaller cities and towns to show representatives and elected officials in those areas that their people also have concerns about some of these issues.

These marches are in support of women’s issues, e.g. equal pay, health care, social security and medicare, fully funding public ed, and a fair and equitable tax system.