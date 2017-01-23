Women’s March In Wenatchee

Rallies were held in cities across the Pacific Northwest in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington D.C. including Wenatchee. A large crowd assembled Saturday at the Community Center featuring people with hand painted protest signs, knitted pink hats and a half dozen speakers including Jillian Daley with Planned Parenthood.

The march brought together diverse groups with varying reasons for attending. Some protesting President Donald Trump, while others say they want to make a stand against sexism, racism and hate. Protestors held signs to show support not only for women’s rights, but also immigrants, Muslims, the LGBT community and the environment. The rally included a march estimated at 2,000 headed down Chelan Ave to the YMCA