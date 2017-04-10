Work to Clear SR 20 Begins Monday

Clearing of the North Cascades Highway is scheduled to start Monday. Crews from the WSDOT will begin near the Early Winters Information Center and clear the road all the way to Silver Star Gate. After that they will work on the road from Lone Fir Campground to Cutthroat Ridge. While the work is going on, pedestrians and bicyclists will not be allowed on Highway 20 Monday through Thursday. The road opens for them on Friday and through the weekend.