WSP Cracking Down on Left Lane “Campers”

Washington State Patrol will be keeping a closer eye on left lane “campers” next week. They are drivers who remain in the passing lane for long periods of time without passing. WSP says it can lead to road rage, aggressive driving, traffic congestion, and collisions.

State law requires all vehicles to keep right except when passing on multiple lane roadways. If you’re caught camping in the left lane it could result in a $136 ticket.

WSP will be conducting a statewide focus to address the left lane violators Tuesday through Thursday (June 20-22) next week.

Watch the WSP’s promotional video on the link below.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/8n8lif4s0hdwdgd/Left%20Lane%20Campers_June%202017_720.mp4?dl=0