WSP Looking for Help Finding Medical Supplies

The Washington State Patrol is asking for help in recovering medical supplies that there fell into Peshastin Creek and eventually the Wenatchee River. A USPS express truck left the roadway Saturday morning, striking the guardrail and ended up in Peshastin Creek spilling part of its load. Most of the packages are considered harmless with just miscellaneous medical supplies, but some could pose a risk. The packages expected to float down the Wenatchee River and could be exposed as waters recede. Getting the truck out of the water took most of Saturday. This was one of several traffic incidents over the weekend, though none appear to be fatal. If you do find something, please contact the Washington State Patrol at 509-682-8090 or the Chelan Co. Sheriff’s Office at 509-663-9911