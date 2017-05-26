WVC Adds New Bachelor’s Program in Engineering

The following is a news release from Wenatchee Valley College:

Wenatchee Valley College will offer a bachelor of applied science-engineering technology (BAS-ET) degree, one of two new bachelor’s degree options, in the fall of 2017. The BAS-ET is designed to serve the educational and workforce needs of the region based on feedback and research done with industry partners.

Students who have received an associate degree (such as an associate of technical science degree in electronics) may complete the BAS-ET in two to three years, depending on their previous coursework. The program is designed to accommodate working adults and includes a combination of face-to-face, hybrid and online courses.

WVC will accept 15 to 20 students into the BAS-ET in the first year, said Dr. Carli Schiffner, WVC Vice President of Instruction. Prospective students will be able to apply through WVC’s website https://www.wvc.edu/academics/bachelor-degrees/engineering-tech/index.html

The need for hands-on engineering technologists is rapidly growing, and many industrial partners are interested in an educated workforce that not only can communicate well but also has the knowledge, skills and ability to use critical thinking in solving problems.

The program focuses on electronics and mechatronics, which is comprised of mechanical, electrical, telecommunications, control and computer engineering. Students will also learn problem-solving and communication skills, effective management methods, leadership and responsibility, professionalism and ethics in order to be successful in their careers. Students who complete the program may apply for the Fundamentals of Engineering Exam and take the steps to becoming licensed as a professional engineer (PE) in Washington state.

WVC worked with employees in education and the engineering industry to design the BAS-ET curriculum, including representatives from Chelan and Douglas County PUD, Wenatchee High School, Pacific Aerospace and Electronics, Emerson Process Management, Keyes Fibre Packaging, Van Doren Sales, Stemilt Fruit Growers, Central Washington University, City of Wenatchee, Alcoa, Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance and the Educational Services District.