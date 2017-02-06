WVC to Dedicate New Gym Floor

The following is a new release from Wenatchee Valley College:

The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation and Athletic Department will have a dedication ceremony for the new Smith Gym floor on Monday, Feb. 13. The ceremony will take place between the Knights basketball games, about 7:30 p.m.

Those who donated to the Athletic Facilities Improvement Fund, specifically to the gym floor remodel, will be recognized at the ceremony. The two major sponsors were the Names Family Foundation and Auvil Fruit Company. The court will be named Auvil Fruit Court.

Additional donors include: McDougall & Sons, in memory of Robert McDougall; Chelan Fresh Marketing; Gwin, White & Prince, Inc.; Don and Louise Shoening; Chamberlin Agriculture, Inc.; Duane Biggar; Bethlehem Construction; Michael Campbell; Bryan Campbell; and Fruit Packers Supply.

The Athletic Facilities Improvement Fund received $204,000 in donations.