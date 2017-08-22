WVC Ranked Among Best in the Nation

Wenatchee Valley Community College was ranked the 24th best community college in the nation by WalletHub.com. The factors considered were cost and financing, education outcomes, and career outcomes.

Others in the state also rated well. Whatcom Community College and Pierce College-Puyallup ranked at 21st and 22nd. Walla Walla Community College came in at 28th.

According to WalletHub, the Evergreen State has the third best community college system in the country behind South Dakota and Alaska.

To see the full rankings go to https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-community-colleges/15076/