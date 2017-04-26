WVC Speaks Presents History of Chavez Ravine

From a Press Release:

R. Jaime Ramirez, Wenatchee Valley College Chicano/a Studies Professor, will present “The Love of Baseball: Chavez Ravine” at the next WVC Speaks Lecture Series on Thursday, May 4, at 2 p.m. in Wenatchi Hall 2105 and in Omak campus room 901 via ITV.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

On April 10, 1962, Dodger Stadium opened in downtown Los Angles. The geographic area where Dodger Stadium was constructed was and is known as Chavez Ravine, one of the oldest Chicano/a barrios in all of Los Angeles. Much more than baseball, Chavez Ravine represents the power of colonialism and the power of disposing of a marginalized ethnic group. In this discussion, Ramirez will relate the circumstances surrounding Chavez Ravine to Chicano/a studies. In doing so, he will highlight the origins, meaning and impact of Chicano/a studies.

In addition to teaching Chicano/a studies and history at WVC, Ramirez specializes in United States and Mexican history. As a social historian, he seeks to give support to those that history has overlooked or ignored.

