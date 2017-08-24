Zero Visibility on SR26 Due to Wildfire

A wildfire burning on SR26 west of Royal City is causing zero visibility on the roadway. Grant County Sheriff’s office has closed the road between Beverly Burke Road and Road K-Southwest.

The fire was reported around 2:25 p.m. Winds have pushed the fire east.

There are a small number of homes in the area. Residents were notified door-to-door. Firefighters from fire districts #10 and #11 are on scene. They have been able to keep the fire away from the homes and there is no current risk to the buildings.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the area.