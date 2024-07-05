3 Alarm Fire In North Wenatchee Leads To Level 3 Evacuations

Fire Update 5:30 am Friday The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 3 - Go Now - Fire Evacuation for Horselake and Broadview Wenatchee. The affected area is Broadhurst and Maiden Lane from Broadhurst to the end. Chelan County Emergency Management says current conditions present a specific and immediate threat to the life and safety of persons within the area. Police have reestablished a staging area at the Morman Church on Maiden Lane. Residents are being asked to monitor local radio stations and Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook for updates.

Fire Updat 4 am Friday

Evacuation notices are underway from a 3-alarm fire in the 1800 block of Horselake Road in Wenatchee.

The fire is in the northwest portion of the city and has been burning downslope toward the Wenatchee River.

Police and fire crews have established a staging area at the Wenatchee Walmart.

As of 4 am Friday, residents were being served Level 3 evacuation notices for the entire area from the fire's location back to Walmart and to Maiden Lane.

This story will be updated.