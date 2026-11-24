An Adams County man is behind bars after police say he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle this week.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of a vehicle theft in the 2200 block of South Barbara Street in the Othello area on Monday afternoon.

A short time later, deputies reportedly spotted the stolen car traveling in the 600 block of South Taylor Road and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, 56-year-old Kleve Gonzalez-Maldonado was arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail for motor vehicle theft.