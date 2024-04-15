At Least One Person Dead After Pickup Drives Into River From 97A

At least one person is dead after a pickup truck drove into the Columbia River from U.S. 97A just south of Rocky Reach Dam Sunday morning.

Troopers say an unidentified person was driving a 2013 GMC Sierra southbound on the highway when they drifted to the right and overcorrected across the roadway.

They say the truck then drove over railroad tracks, over an embankment, and into the Columbia River.

Divers reportedly spent an extended amount of time searching and found one person who was pronounced dead at the scene

It's still not known how many people were in the truck.

Troopers say the truck drove into the river at 9:51 am Sunday. The northbound side was partially blocked for a time.

The truck wasn't lifted from the river until late Sunday night.