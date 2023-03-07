Badger Mountain Rd. Murder Suspect Competent to Stand Trial

The trial of a 27-year-old man accused murdering his former girlfriend in rural Douglas County in January will move forward after a psychologist determined him to be competent.

Dalton Potter faces 13 felony charges, including First Degree Murder in the death of 37-year-old Alyssa, who was shot to death on Badger Mountain Road.

He also faces two counts of attempted first degree murder for allegedly shooting at witnesses to the killing.

Potter has been uncooperative in past court appearances, speaking out of turn several times and refusing to answer questions.

His behavior prompted his court appointed defense attorney Jesse Collins to ask for a competency evaluation.

Dr. Jacqueline Means, a psychologist with the state Department of Social and Health Services diagnosed Potter as not appearing to display any signs of mental illness. She determined he had the capacity to understand the charges against him could assist in his own defense.

Dr. Means conducted an evaluation interview in the doorway of Potter's cell in Chelan County jail on February 22.

She attempted to interview him for five minutes, but Potter did not participate in the interview, according to court documents. His defense attorney Collins was present for the interview.

Dr. Means also interviewed Potter's father by phone, where it was revealed that Potter had spent about two-years in prison in Arizona.

Potter also refused to speak to Court Commissioner Phil Safer, who presided over his hearing Tuesday.

Defense attorney Collins said he had spoken minimally to Potter, but had not gone through the charges with him.

Commissioner Safer then signed the competency order and scheduled Potters arraignment for March 14 at 1pm.