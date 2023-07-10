UPDATE 7:20PM

Grant County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Baird Springs Fire

Chief Anthony Leibelt, Grant County Fire District 3 requested State Mobilization Monday afternoon.

The Baird Springs Fire started on July 10, 2023, at approximately 2:28 p.m. This fire is estimated at 900 acres and growing. It is burning sage brush and crops, and is threatening homes, orchards, and a processing warehouse. Levels 1 and 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray remains activated at Level 2 to help coordinate state assistance for the Baird Springs Fire. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered 3 strike teams, and the fire will be managed by a Type 4 Incident Management Team. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are both en route to the scene and working remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources.

ORIGINAL POST 6PM

A three alarm wind-driven brush fire has prompted LEVEL 3 evacuation orders and a closure of Highway 28 near Crescent Bar, WA on Monday afternoon.

An acreage estimate was not available as of 5pm according to Kyle Foreman, Public Information Officer with the Grant County Sheriff's Office due to the rolling terrain in the area. Some reports put it at a couple of hundred acre when fire crews first arrived on scene around two hours earlier, according to Foreman.

As of 5pm Monday evening the following evacuation orders were in place;

Level 3 evacuation notice has been issued for Rd 12 NW and RD W NW (Trinidad/Cescent Bar area)

Level 3 evacuation notice for Road 11.2 NW and Road U NW near Trinidad/Crescent Bar

Baird Springs LEVEL 3 boundary as of 5pm Monday from GCSO Baird Springs LEVEL 3 boundary as of 5pm Monday from GCSO loading...

Level 1 Evacuation Notice (heads up) for Crescent Bar Road.

Level 1 evacuation notice for Baird Springs Rd NW S of Rd W NW.

Get our free mobile app

Additionally- Shelter in Place Notice is posted for Crescent Bar residents who are asked to stay indoors, shut off outside air intakes, close windows and doors.

Red Cross is opening an emergency shelter at Quincy Middle School at 7:30 p.m.