Both Drivers Flee After Orondo Collision

A collision blocking US 97 north of Orondo left first responders puzzled when they discovered that both drivers fled the scene.

Around 10 p.m. on July 23, a car turning right off a side street heading northbound on US 97 turned a bit too wide, colliding with a car going southbound.

Both drivers fled on foot, leaving one passenger behind with minor injuries. The passenger later declined transport to a hospital.

Washington State Trooper Jeremy Weber explains how some drivers flee due to no auto insurance, suspended license, or because of possible outstanding warrants.

Neither car was stolen, however there will be follow-up from troopers near the Columbia Basin.