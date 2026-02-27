BREAKING NEWS: Road Closed Near Orondo
US 2/97 is currently closed at MP 139, 1 mile south of Orondo, due to a collision involving an overturned propane truck.
There is a level 2 hazmat response, according to WSP Trooper Jeremy Weber. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place order.
All residents between mile marker 138 and the intersection of US Highway 2 and US 97 in Orondo are advised to shelter in place while cleanup efforts continue.
6 residences are in the immediate area of the spill. Evacuees can use the Columbia Grove Covenant Church located at 19 McElmurray Ln in East Wenatchee as temporary shelter.
US Highway 2 is closed from mile marker 138 to the intersection of US Highway 2 and US 97 at the bottom of Pine Canyon.
Motorists are encouraged to use detours on US 97A for travel between Wenatchee and Chelan. A detour via Pine Canyon and over Badger Mountain Road to East Wenatchee is also available.
There is currently no estimated time for reopening.