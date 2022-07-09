Brewster Pair Jailed on Drive-By Shooting Changes

Two people from Bridgeport are facing charges after allegedly being involved in not one but two drive-by shootings Thursday afternoon.

According to the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, a man was driving on Highway 7 in the Oroville area when he passed 35-year-old Heliodoro Xhurape, who fired at him four to five times with a pistol. The victim stopped farther up the road and eventually Xhurape passed him in a white Ford Explorer, allegedly firing two more shots in his direction.

The victim was uninjured and his vehicle was reportedly undamaged.

Deputies then arrested Xhurape and his female passenger, 28-year-old Iris Marroquin, after a traffic stop in Tonasket. The two have been charged with 1st Degree Assault and Drive by Shooting. Xhurape has also been charged with driving on a suspended license.