Budget Cuts In Store For Wenatchee Schools

The Wenatchee School District is facing what the top schools administrator says are budget challenges in the years ahead.

With the district nearing the end of its budget planning timeline, Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle met with the school board Monday.

He says he's confident the district can move towards a stronger, more sustainable budget over the next two years.

"We have a goal of ensuring our students are future ready and students are at the heart of our work. And we will continue to provide outstanding educational opportunities for students and families in the valley," Eagle said. "Our budget includes five separate self balancing accounts and each account is designed for carrying out specific purposes and therefore, each distinct fund has its own revenue sources, its own associated expenditures and a separate balance."

Those five accounts are the General Fund, which comprises 92% of the entire budget, Capital Projects Fund, Debt Service Fund, Transportation Vehicle Fund and the Associated Student Body Fund or ASB.

Additionally, Eagle detailed three scenarios for the board to analyze before they make a decision on which one gets the school district into the $8-million to $9-million dollar reduction range responsibly.

"Why is this range so large? The answer is related to several unknown parameters that will be important parts of our budgeting process. We do know that the federal extra dollars will be pretty much spent out by the end of this year. And we also know that based on prior trends, we are predicting a continued decline in enrollment. However, the impact of the current legislative session is largely unknown." Eagle said.

With each scenario, Eagle outlined different ways the district can reach its goal by cutting administration and staff positions along with non-staff related items.

He says the larger percentage and reduction of administration staff is a response to survey results showing the district is top-heavy with administration.

"And that's why all of these scenarios include a larger percentage and reduction of our admin. We have about 50 administrators in the district, 555 certified staff, and 336 classified staff and those are the numbers that play into the percentage of reductions over the two year period."

If you would like to see a breakdown of all three scenarios, click here.

The district has until August to adopt a plan.