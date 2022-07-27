Chelan County Clerk Candidate Brandi Buck Found Driving with a Suspended License

Chelan County Clerk Candidate Brandi Buck is found with two charges of driving with a suspended license.

The 38-year-old real estate agent for Keller Williams Realty, Inc. was charged with driving with a suspended license in 2012 and 2014, along with DUI charge back in 2010.

Buck also carried a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana in 2009.

Brandi Buck is running for Chelan County Clerk alongside Sandra Arechiga and Martin Young.

If elected, her role would be as the acting administrative and financial officer of the Superior Court.