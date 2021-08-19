Chelan Douglas Health District Administrator Responds to COVID Vaccine Hesitancy

State employees, healthcare workers and K-12 school workers are under a COVID-19 vaccine requirement, with medical and religious exemptions, and some unvaccinated individuals are weary due to lack of FDA approval.

"The FDA is being extra cautious about this," said Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas Health District. "We're getting signals from the FDA that they're looking at full approval sometime after Labor Day. The fact that we've rolled out 150 million mRNA vaccines and have had very limited adverse affects shows us these vaccines are very safe."

Davies added vaccine mandates are not a new thing. Healthcare workers and other sectors have vaccine mandates in place for hepatitis A and B or influenza.

"Vaccine mandates are things that we have done for a long time," said Davies. "We don't bat an eye when we have youth mandated vaccines for school. So now that we're having to do that for adults, it feels unusual to people."