The Small Business Administration has extended the deadline for people to apply for assistance for damages suffered during the Chelan Hills Fire in July. A 60-day grace period is extending the effective deadline to apply through January 22, next year

Assistance is available to homeowners, renters, nonprofits, and businesses in Douglas, Chelan, Grant, Kittitas, and Okanogan counties for damages experienced between July 4th and 10th this past summer.

Low-interest loans are available for businesses to repair or replace disaster-damaged property, including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery, and equipment. Private, nonprofit organizations and charities are also eligible for assistance.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available for working capital to help businesses and nonprofits meet necessary financial obligations.

Home disaster loans can be made to homeowners or renters to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate and personal property, including automobiles.

Apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at

sba.gov/disaster.

Applicants may call the SBA National Support Network Center with

questions regarding their application at (866) SBA-HELP or email

disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.